2018 GMC Sierra 1500

157,788 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

SLE Elevation Package With 6.66 Foot Box

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,788KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357998
  • Stock #: 13920E
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEH6JZ294288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Meet Kettle Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13920E
  • Mileage 157,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp & Aggressive Black Elevation Package Including 20" 5 Spoke Racing Black Wheels,Gun Black Oval Running Boards, Black Spray-In Box Liner, Black Bi-Fold Hard Box Cover.

No Accidents Reported On This Local Ontario Personal Use Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified )  Powered By V8 - 5.3 Liter Eco Tec3 Engine & 6 Speed Transmision With 4WD, 6,66 Foot Box As Well. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

