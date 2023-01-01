$32,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Elevation Package With 6.66 Foot Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10357998
- Stock #: 13920E
- VIN: 1GTV2LEH6JZ294288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Meet Kettle Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13920E
- Mileage 157,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp & Aggressive Black Elevation Package Including 20" 5 Spoke Racing Black Wheels,Gun Black Oval Running Boards, Black Spray-In Box Liner, Black Bi-Fold Hard Box Cover.
No Accidents Reported On This Local Ontario Personal Use Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Powered By V8 - 5.3 Liter Eco Tec3 Engine & 6 Speed Transmision With 4WD, 6,66 Foot Box As Well.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.