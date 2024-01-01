2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p style=background-color: #ffffff;>What a Good Looking Truck !! Rare Spec, Beautiful Shape & Condition And Well Optioned & Rare Colour Compo, Pearl White Metallic Over Black Interior, Individual Front Heated Power Seats, Middle Console, Factory Navigation, Backup Assist, Touch Screen, Trailing Package, Led Lighting, 20 Wheels, Keyless Entry & Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cab Ventilation Back Window, Bed Liner & Bed Tonneau Hard Cover, Running Boards, Etc. </p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>One Proud Ontario Personal Ownership Since Dayone According To Carfax History Report (Verified), Copy of The First Carfax Report Page Attached To This Add Pictures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

158,129 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,129KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC7JG238236

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14127T
  • Mileage 158,129 KM

What a Good Looking Truck !! Rare Spec, Beautiful Shape & Condition And Well Optioned & Rare Colour Compo, Pearl White Metallic Over Black Interior, Individual Front Heated Power Seats, Middle Console, Factory Navigation, Backup Assist, Touch Screen, Trailing Package, Led Lighting, 20" Wheels, Keyless Entry & Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cab Ventilation Back Window, Bed Liner & Bed Tonneau Hard Cover, Running Boards, Etc. 

One Proud Ontario Personal Ownership Since Dayone According To Carfax History Report (Verified), Copy of The First Carfax Report Page Attached To This Add Pictures.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 GMC Sierra 1500