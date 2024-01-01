$28,998+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
CREW CAB SLE
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14127T
- Mileage 158,129 KM
Vehicle Description
What a Good Looking Truck !! Rare Spec, Beautiful Shape & Condition And Well Optioned & Rare Colour Compo, Pearl White Metallic Over Black Interior, Individual Front Heated Power Seats, Middle Console, Factory Navigation, Backup Assist, Touch Screen, Trailing Package, Led Lighting, 20" Wheels, Keyless Entry & Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cab Ventilation Back Window, Bed Liner & Bed Tonneau Hard Cover, Running Boards, Etc.
One Proud Ontario Personal Ownership Since Dayone According To Carfax History Report (Verified), Copy of The First Carfax Report Page Attached To This Add Pictures.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525