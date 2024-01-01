Menu
SLE Kodiak Edition 4WD, A Good Looking Sporty Trim Sierra On A Short Box Styling, V8 - 5.3 Litre Engine, Metallic Arrival Blue Exterior Over Black Interior, GM Trailering Package, Led lighting, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Keyless Entry & Factory Remote Start, Spray In Bedliner, 6 Running Boards, 17 Alloys.

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Showing Also As A Local Canadian Truck.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

124,784 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE Kodiac Edition

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE Kodiac Edition

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,784KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC5JG419710

  • Exterior Colour Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1415E
  • Mileage 124,784 KM

SLE Kodiak Edition 4WD, A Good Looking Sporty Trim Sierra On A Short Box Styling, V8 - 5.3 Litre Engine, Metallic Arrival Blue Exterior Over Black Interior, GM Trailering Package, Led lighting, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Keyless Entry & Factory Remote Start, Spray In Bedliner, 6" Running Boards, 17" Alloys.

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Showing Also As A Local Canadian Truck.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-XXXX

416-829-7525

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 GMC Sierra 1500