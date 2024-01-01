$29,998+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SLE Kodiac Edition
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arrival Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1415E
- Mileage 124,784 KM
Vehicle Description
SLE Kodiak Edition 4WD, A Good Looking Sporty Trim Sierra On A Short Box Styling, V8 - 5.3 Litre Engine, Metallic Arrival Blue Exterior Over Black Interior, GM Trailering Package, Led lighting, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Keyless Entry & Factory Remote Start, Spray In Bedliner, 6" Running Boards, 17" Alloys.
No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Showing Also As A Local Canadian Truck.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
+ taxes & licensing
