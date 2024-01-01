Menu
Exceptionally Clean Sierra SLE Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box Well Equipped Truck Such As Individual Front Both Heated Power Seat, Middle Console, Trailing Package, Led Lights, Spray In Bed Linner, Trailer Mirrors, Running Boards, Keyless Entry & Keyless Remote Start, 20 Wheels Surrounded By All Season Rubber.Tinted Windows, Local Canadian Truck According To Carfax History Report.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

134,142 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box

12052537

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,142KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MECXJG446434

  • Exterior Colour Olympic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,142 KM

Vehicle Description

 Exceptionally Clean Sierra SLE Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box Well Equipped Truck Such As Individual Front Both Heated Power Seat, Middle Console, Trailing Package, Led Lights, Spray In Bed Linner, Trailer Mirrors, Running Boards, Keyless Entry & Keyless Remote Start, 20" Wheels Surrounded By All Season Rubber.Tinted Windows, Local Canadian Truck According To Carfax History Report.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 GMC Sierra 1500