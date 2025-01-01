$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate Trpile Black 6.2L
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate Trpile Black 6.2L
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14258-T
- Mileage 148,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Triple Black Sierra Denali Ultimate, 6.2 Litre Engine 8 Speed Transmission, 22" Wheels, 420 HP, 12500 Lbs Towing Capacity ( According To Google ), Fully Appointed Top The Line Truck, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Report Showing As A Local Ontario Truck Since New.
Outstanding Shape & Condition Low Kms Denali, Crew Cab 4WD, Short Box, Spray In Bed Liner & Hard Aluminum Cover.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525