2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;>Triple Black Sierra Denali Ultimate, 6.2 Litre Engine 8 Speed Transmission, 22 Wheels, 420 HP, 12500 Lbs Towing Capacity ( According To Google ), Fully Appointed Top The Line Truck, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Report Showing As A Local Ontario Truck Since New. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;>Outstanding Shape & Condition Low Kms Denali, Crew Cab 4WD, Short Box, Spray In Bed Liner & Hard Aluminum Cover. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

148,295 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate Trpile Black 6.2L

Watch This Vehicle
12214947

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate Trpile Black 6.2L

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1740450729
  2. 1740450748
  3. 1740450771
  4. 1740450771
  5. 1740450771
  6. 1740450813
  7. 1740450813
  8. 1740450812
  9. 1740450813
  10. 1740450812
  11. 1740450813
  12. 1740450811
  13. 1740450846
  14. 1740450846
  15. 1740450846
  16. 1740450845
  17. 1740450846
  18. 1740450846
  19. 1740450845
  20. 1740450845
  21. 1740450845
  22. 1740450845
  23. 1740450845
  24. 1740450846
  25. 1740450846
  26. 1740450845
  27. 1740450925
  28. 1740450924
  29. 1740450924
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,295KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ4JG331215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14258-T
  • Mileage 148,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Triple Black Sierra Denali Ultimate, 6.2 Litre Engine 8 Speed Transmission, 22" Wheels, 420 HP, 12500 Lbs Towing Capacity ( According To Google ), Fully Appointed Top The Line Truck, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Report Showing As A Local Ontario Truck Since New.

Outstanding Shape & Condition Low Kms Denali, Crew Cab 4WD, Short Box, Spray In Bed Liner & Hard Aluminum Cover.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE Z 71 Off Road Elevation Package for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE Z 71 Off Road Elevation Package 152,941 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ - Triple Black for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ - Triple Black 221,722 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB 2LT Z71 TRIPLE BLACK for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB 2LT Z71 TRIPLE BLACK 172,380 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500