2018 GMC Sierra 1500

<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB / SLE Z71 OFF ROAD ELEVATION PACKAGE 6.5 F BOX / INDIVIDUAL FRONT HEATED POWER SEATS / MIDDLE & OVERHEAD CONSOLE / GM TRAILING PACKAGE / SPAY IN BEDLINER & HIGHEND HARD COVER /  HEAVY DUTY RUNNING BOARDS / LED LIGHTING / BACKUP ASSIST / KEYLESS ENTRY AND START / 18 WHEELS / NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT / BLACK COLOUR EXTERIOR & BLACK INTERIOR / GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE.</strong></strong></div>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

180,092 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAP SLE Z71 ELEVATION TRIPLE BLACK 6.5F

12431662

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAP SLE Z71 ELEVATION TRIPLE BLACK 6.5F

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,092KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC8JG445847

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14317-E
  • Mileage 180,092 KM

TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB / SLE Z71 OFF ROAD ELEVATION PACKAGE 6.5 F BOX / INDIVIDUAL FRONT HEATED POWER SEATS / MIDDLE & OVERHEAD CONSOLE / GM TRAILING PACKAGE / SPAY IN BEDLINER & HIGHEND HARD COVER /  HEAVY DUTY RUNNING BOARDS / LED LIGHTING / BACKUP ASSIST / KEYLESS ENTRY AND START / 18' WHEELS / NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT / BLACK COLOUR EXTERIOR & BLACK INTERIOR / GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 GMC Sierra 1500