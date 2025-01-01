$26,998+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
CREW CAP SLE Z71 ELEVATION TRIPLE BLACK 6.5F
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14317-E
- Mileage 180,092 KM
Vehicle Description
TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB / SLE Z71 OFF ROAD ELEVATION PACKAGE 6.5 F BOX / INDIVIDUAL FRONT HEATED POWER SEATS / MIDDLE & OVERHEAD CONSOLE / GM TRAILING PACKAGE / SPAY IN BEDLINER & HIGHEND HARD COVER / HEAVY DUTY RUNNING BOARDS / LED LIGHTING / BACKUP ASSIST / KEYLESS ENTRY AND START / 18' WHEELS / NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT / BLACK COLOUR EXTERIOR & BLACK INTERIOR / GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CAQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE.
