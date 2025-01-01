Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT Z71 Off-Road Package

Local Ontario personal ownership , no accidents or damage reported according to the Carfax History Report (verified). Sold new, serviced regularly, and traded in at the same GM dealership, reflecting careful ownership and consistent maintenance.

This Sierra features GMC's class-leading design with a premium, state-of-the-art interior, including full leather seating, heated and cooled power front seats, heated steering wheel, full center console, and overhead console. Well equipped with the Z71 Off-Road Package and GM Trailering Package, making it both capable and refined.

Technology and convenience highlights include factory navigation, touchscreen display with backup camera, keyless entry, and remote start—ideal for cold Canadian weather. Exterior enhancements include LED lighting, 20" high-end chrome wheels, running boards, and a spray-in bed liner. Completing the package is the BOSE premium audio system, delivering exceptional sound quality, Power-Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, High-End Hard Tonneau Bed Cover, Etc,  Light Argent Metallic exterior over tan interior.

A very clean, well-kept truck in excellent overall condition, offering luxury, capability, and value.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we're proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

  1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

A TRADITION OF QUALITY & TRUST FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

186,700 KM

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLT Z71

13320785

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLT Z71

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC9JG431042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Argent Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,700 KM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT Z71 Off-Road Package


Local Ontario personal ownership , no accidents or damage reported according to the Carfax History Report (verified). Sold new, serviced regularly, and traded in at the same GM dealership, reflecting careful ownership and consistent maintenance.

This Sierra features GMC’s class-leading design with a premium, state-of-the-art interior, including full leather seating, heated and cooled power front seats, heated steering wheel, full center console, and overhead console. Well equipped with the Z71 Off-Road Package and GM Trailering Package, making it both capable and refined.

Technology and convenience highlights include factory navigation, touchscreen display with backup camera, keyless entry, and remote start—ideal for cold Canadian weather. Exterior enhancements include LED lighting, 20” high-end chrome wheels, running boards, and a spray-in bed liner. Completing the package is the BOSE premium audio system, delivering exceptional sound quality, Power-Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, High-End Hard Tonneau Bed Cover, Etc,  Light Argent Metallic exterior over tan interior.

A very clean, well-kept truck in excellent overall condition, offering luxury, capability, and value.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

  1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

A TRADITION OF QUALITY & TRUST FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$26,998

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 GMC Sierra 1500