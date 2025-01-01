$26,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SLT Z71
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SLT Z71
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Argent Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT Z71 Off-Road Package
Local Ontario personal ownership , no accidents or damage reported according to the Carfax History Report (verified). Sold new, serviced regularly, and traded in at the same GM dealership, reflecting careful ownership and consistent maintenance.
This Sierra features GMC’s class-leading design with a premium, state-of-the-art interior, including full leather seating, heated and cooled power front seats, heated steering wheel, full center console, and overhead console. Well equipped with the Z71 Off-Road Package and GM Trailering Package, making it both capable and refined.
Technology and convenience highlights include factory navigation, touchscreen display with backup camera, keyless entry, and remote start—ideal for cold Canadian weather. Exterior enhancements include LED lighting, 20” high-end chrome wheels, running boards, and a spray-in bed liner. Completing the package is the BOSE premium audio system, delivering exceptional sound quality, Power-Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, High-End Hard Tonneau Bed Cover, Etc, Light Argent Metallic exterior over tan interior.
A very clean, well-kept truck in excellent overall condition, offering luxury, capability, and value.
PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).
At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).
CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.
A TRADITION OF QUALITY & TRUST FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-829-7525