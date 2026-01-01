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<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p></blockquote><p>        Certified, 1 owner, GMC SIERRA 1500, 4X4, Crew cab , 6 ft box with matching contractors utility cap, power inverter, tow package with trailer brake controls.</p><p>        2 Sets of rims and tires, pull out work table, shelves and boxes, cab divider</p><blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,a/c, cruise control, bluetooth, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,785

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

CERTIFIED, 4X4, CREW, 6 FT BOX WITH MATCHING CAP

Watch This Vehicle
14090805

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

CERTIFIED, 4X4, CREW, 6 FT BOX WITH MATCHING CAP

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,785

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
218,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

        Certified, 1 owner, GMC SIERRA 1500, 4X4, Crew cab , 6 ft box with matching contractor's utility cap, power inverter, tow package with trailer brake controls.

        2 Sets of rims and tires, pull out work table, shelves and boxes, cab divider

CARFAX CANADA Verified,a/c, cruise control, bluetooth, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
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905-278-1300

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$16,785

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2018 GMC Sierra 1500