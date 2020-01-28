Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

Denali NAVI|PANO ROOF|360 CAM|

2018 GMC Terrain

Denali NAVI|PANO ROOF|360 CAM|

Location

Addison on Erin Mills

6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1

905-821-0002

$33,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,613KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4581321
  • Stock #: UM34097
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX6JL334097
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Just arrived on trade! Clean Carfax Report, accident-free, local ontario and One Owner! Addison Purchased and Serviced!

This all-new 2018 GMC Terrain is the compact SUV reimagined with you in mind. Expressive design, relentless engineering, and purposeful technologies show the passion that GMC put into this crossover. This stylish, comfortable Terrain packed with smart engineering is proof that Professional Grade isn't merely a label, it's a way of life. This SUV has 48,613 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Denali tops the Terrain model range and it shows in every detail. It comes with a stunning appearance package which includes a signature grille, tasteful chrome accents, LED headlights with signature lighting, and 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels. It also comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bluetooth, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot assist, and much more.

