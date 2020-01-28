Just arrived on trade! Clean Carfax Report, accident-free, local ontario and One Owner! Addison Purchased and Serviced!



This all-new 2018 GMC Terrain is the compact SUV reimagined with you in mind. Expressive design, relentless engineering, and purposeful technologies show the passion that GMC put into this crossover. This stylish, comfortable Terrain packed with smart engineering is proof that Professional Grade isn't merely a label, it's a way of life. This SUV has 48,613 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Denali tops the Terrain model range and it shows in every detail. It comes with a stunning appearance package which includes a signature grille, tasteful chrome accents, LED headlights with signature lighting, and 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels. It also comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bluetooth, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot assist, and much more.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.