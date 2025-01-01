$32,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Yukon XL
SLE 8 PASSENGERS TRIPLE BLACK
2018 GMC Yukon XL
SLE 8 PASSENGERS TRIPLE BLACK
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 168,405 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC YUKON SLE – TRIPLE BLACK – 8 PASSENGER – LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
FULL-SIZE SUV | FULLY LOADED | EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION
Stand out in style with this 2018 GMC Yukon SLE, finished in a rare Triple Black combination (Black exterior, Black interior, Black trim). This full-size SUV offers room for 8 passengers with a spacious third row, making it perfect for families, travel, or business use.
✅ Key Features:
Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine
8-Passenger Seating
Triple Black (Exterior, Interior, Trim)
Premium Cloth Interior
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Rearview Backup Camera
Factory Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Front Seats
Remote Start & Keyless Entry
Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller
Roof Rails
LED Daytime Running Lights
20" High End Wheels
? Locally Owned Ontario Vehicle – Car Fax History Report Verified
This Yukon combines bold presence, comfort, and practical versatility in a reliable full-size SUV package.
Pricing:
Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
$12.50 OMVIC Fee
HST and $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).
? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-829-7525