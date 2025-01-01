2018 GMC Yukon XL

Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=126 data-end=201><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=126 data-end=201>2018 GMC YUKON SLE – TRIPLE BLACK – 8 PASSENGER – LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=203 data-end=259><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=203 data-end=259>FULL-SIZE SUV | FULLY LOADED | EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=261 data-end=543>Stand out in style with this <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=290 data-end=312>2018 GMC Yukon SLE</strong>, finished in a <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=328 data-end=361>rare Triple Black combination</strong> (Black exterior, Black interior, Black trim). This full-size SUV offers <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=434 data-end=459>room for 8 passengers</strong> with a spacious third row, making it perfect for families, travel, or business use.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=545 data-end=564>✅ <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=547 data-end=563>Key Features</strong>:</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; data-start=565 data-end=976><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=565 data-end=592><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=567 data-end=592>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=593 data-end=616><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=595 data-end=616>8-Passenger Seating</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=617 data-end=660><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=619 data-end=660>Triple Black (Exterior, Interior, Trim)</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=661 data-end=687><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=663 data-end=687>Premium Cloth Interior</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=688 data-end=716><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=690 data-end=716>Tri-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=717 data-end=743><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=719 data-end=743>Rearview Backup Camera</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=744 data-end=812><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=746 data-end=812>Factory Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=813 data-end=834><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=815 data-end=834>Power Front Seats</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=835 data-end=867><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=837 data-end=867>Remote Start & Keyless Entry</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=868 data-end=913><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=870 data-end=913>Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=914 data-end=928><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=916 data-end=928>Roof Rails</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=929 data-end=959><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=931 data-end=959>LED Daytime Running Lights</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=960 data-end=976><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=962 data-end=976>20 High End Wheels</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=960 data-end=976><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=978 data-end=1038>? <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=981 data-end=1038>Locally Owned Ontario Vehicle – Car Fax History Report Verified </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1040 data-end=1146>This Yukon combines bold presence, comfort, and practical versatility in a reliable full-size SUV package.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1148 data-end=1276><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;> </strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=871 data-end=883>Pricing:</strong></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=886 data-end=1045><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=886 data-end=962><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=888 data-end=962>Sale Price + <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=901 data-end=909>$299</strong> for a <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=916 data-end=960>New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=963 data-end=987><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=965 data-end=987><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=965 data-end=985>$12.50 OMVIC Fee</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=988 data-end=1045><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=990 data-end=1045><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=990 data-end=997>HST</strong> and <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1002 data-end=1045>$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)</strong></p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1047 data-end=1176>We are your <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1059 data-end=1095>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong>, with <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1102 data-end=1124>new arrivals daily</strong> including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1178 data-end=1280><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1178 data-end=1211>Extended Warranties Available</strong> – Up to <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1220 data-end=1231>3 Years</strong> for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1282 data-end=1450>? <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1285 data-end=1306>Please call ahead</strong> to make an appointment and confirm availability.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=1355 data-end=1358 />? <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1361 data-end=1384>Visit us online at:</strong> <a class= style=box-sizing: border-box; background: transparent; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1385 data-end=1450>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1452 data-end=1496><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1452 data-end=1496>QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p></li></ul><pre class=pre-content style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; text-wrap-mode: wrap; border: none;><br /> </pre>

168,405 KM

SLE 8 PASSENGERS TRIPLE BLACK

SLE 8 PASSENGERS TRIPLE BLACK

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1GKS2FKC8JR138190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  Mileage 168,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-829-7525

