Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

138,122 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10278450
  2. 10278450
  3. 10278450
  4. 10278450
  5. 10278450
  6. 10278450
  7. 10278450
  8. 10278450
  9. 10278450
  10. 10278450
  11. 10278450
  12. 10278450
  13. 10278450
  14. 10278450
  15. 10278450
  16. 10278450
  17. 10278450
  18. 10278450
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10278450
  • Stock #: 801552
  • VIN: 1hgcv1f54ja801552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Accord EX-L

Comes with heated seats, leather seats, backup camera, sunroof, apple carplay, cruise control, am/fm stereo, bluetooth and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 75,728 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 138,122 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Land Rover Rang...
 8,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory