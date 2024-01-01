Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Accord

81,837 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport Manual

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 11368607
  2. 11368607
  3. 11368607
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,837KM
VIN 1HGCV1E37JA809161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Still Night Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,837 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GT-SKY for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GT-SKY 201,456 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 66,406 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Big Horn for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Big Horn 102,825 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord