<p data-start=90 data-end=154><strong data-start=90 data-end=152>🚘 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 Honda Accord Sport 1.5L 🚘</strong></p><p data-start=156 data-end=311>Sporty, stylish, and efficient – this <strong data-start=194 data-end=221>2018 Honda Accord Sport</strong> with <strong data-start=227 data-end=242>163,250 kms</strong> delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and reliability.</p><p data-start=313 data-end=784>✅ 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – smooth, responsive, and fuel-efficient<br data-start=384 data-end=387 />✅ Automatic Transmission with Sport Mode & Paddle Shifters<br data-start=445 data-end=448 />✅ Sport Trim – bold styling with upgraded interior and exterior features<br data-start=520 data-end=523 />✅ Power Driver’s Seat & Heated Front Seats<br data-start=565 data-end=568 />✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br data-start=598 data-end=601 />✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display<br data-start=649 data-end=652 />✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Keyless Entry<br data-start=695 data-end=698 />✅ Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights & Rear Spoiler<br data-start=743 data-end=746 />✅ Cruise Control & Push-Button Start</p><p data-start=786 data-end=940>The 2018 Accord Sport is known for <strong data-start=821 data-end=887>its refined ride, sporty look, and legendary Honda reliability</strong> – a sedan that looks great and drives even better.</p><p data-start=942 data-end=1019>💰 <strong data-start=945 data-end=1017>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1021 data-end=1079>📍 M&L Autos</p><p data-start=1021 data-end=1079>certified for extra $999</p>

2018 Honda Accord

163,250 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Sport CVT

13141786

2018 Honda Accord

Sport CVT

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,250KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F32JA806778

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # HA1878
  • Mileage 163,250 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
