$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # HA1878
- Mileage 163,250 KM
Vehicle Description
🚘 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 Honda Accord Sport 1.5L 🚘
Sporty, stylish, and efficient – this 2018 Honda Accord Sport with 163,250 kms delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and reliability.
✅ 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – smooth, responsive, and fuel-efficient
✅ Automatic Transmission with Sport Mode & Paddle Shifters
✅ Sport Trim – bold styling with upgraded interior and exterior features
✅ Power Driver’s Seat & Heated Front Seats
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Keyless Entry
✅ Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights & Rear Spoiler
✅ Cruise Control & Push-Button Start
The 2018 Accord Sport is known for its refined ride, sporty look, and legendary Honda reliability – a sedan that looks great and drives even better.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
certified for extra $999
Vehicle Features
More inventory From M&L Autos
M&L Autos
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
