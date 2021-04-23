2018 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
1-833-556-6700
2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2
1-833-556-6700
+ taxes & licensing
KEY FEATURES: SUNROOF|BACKUPCAMERA|SIDECAMERA|LOWKMS|MUCHMORE|
OPEN 7 DAYS! VISIT US AT PEELCARSALES.COM FOR FURTHER DETAILS.
………………………………………………………………………………………………….
HUNDRED PERCENT**PRICE MATCH POLICY** BASED ON TRIMS|KMS|CARFAX|
……………………………………………………………………………………………………..
* FREE HOME DELIVERY BASED ON YOUR POSTAL CODE**
………………………………………………………………………………………………………
BUY OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM FOR $399
***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic. ***
………………………………………………………………………………………………………
EXCHANGE POLICY: MAXIMUM 7 BUSINESS DAYS/300KM IF DEALER CAN NOT FIX ISSUE/CONCERN. …………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Peel Car Sales is a reputable and trustworthy used car dealership serving the Greater Toronto, Hamilton, Milton, Ajax, Peterborough, St. Catherine’s, Niagara Falls, and adjoining areas since 2014. We are open by appointment, 7 days a week except for statutory holidays, due to COVID-19, the vehicles are sanitized prior to test drives. White glove service is available on all vehicles, regardless of their LOW PRICES! What is it? Test driving in your own neighborhood. Call or text us direct, AT 1(647)678-7778. If you are interested in having us deliver the ultimate buying experience to you too.
Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable admin fees may apply. Dealer reserves the right to decline cash purchases (cash, bank draft, certified cheque, credit card payments in excess of $2,000) at its sole and exclusive discretion.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2