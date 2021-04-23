2018 Honda Accord

$26,495 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7020788

7020788 Stock #: PCSJA806034

PCSJA806034 VIN: 1HGCV1F39JA806034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PCSJA806034

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.