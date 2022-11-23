2018 Honda Accord

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 4 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9362764

9362764 Stock #: 20012

20012 VIN: 1HGCV2F96JA802498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20012

Mileage 145,469 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Windshield wiper deicer Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Wireless Phone Charging Memory Settings Include Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and 4-way front passenger's seat power adjustment Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Mechanical 3.55 Axle Ratio Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 56 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS HEADS UP DISPLAY LASER CRUISE 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake WIFI AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.