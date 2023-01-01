$27,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 8 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10072536

10072536 Stock #: 12167FA

12167FA VIN: 2HGFC3B90JH451474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 18,818 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front splash guards Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Wireless Phone Charging Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 452w Regular Amplifier Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 4.81 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Side Camera AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

