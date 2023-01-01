Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>LX / Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto | Camera | Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree | Heated Seats | All Power Options |Air Conditioning | Power Lock | Power Windows | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS VEHICLE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2017 2016 2020 EX TOURING SPORT. Toyota Corolla Camry Honda Accord Mazda3 Hyundai Elantra VW Jetta Golf Subaru Imprezza. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.<br></div>

2018 Honda Civic

159,532 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Carplay/Camera/Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Carplay/Camera/Heated Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,532KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F5XJH030835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 159,532 KM

Vehicle Description

LX / Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto | Camera | Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree | Heated Seats | All Power Options |Air Conditioning | Power Lock | Power Windows | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS VEHICLE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2017 2016 2020 EX TOURING SPORT. Toyota Corolla Camry Honda Accord Mazda3 Hyundai Elantra VW Jetta Golf Subaru Imprezza. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD ECOBOOST / Moonroof / Push Start / Leather for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD ECOBOOST / Moonroof / Push Start / Leather 106,719 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring Leather/Sunroof/Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Honda Civic Touring Leather/Sunroof/Navigation 149,288 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE Sunroof /Alloys/Carplay/Camera for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE Sunroof /Alloys/Carplay/Camera 60,965 KM $24,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic