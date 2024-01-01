Menu
SPORT TOURING *Fully Loaded | Leather | Sunroof | Dual Climate | Push Start | Blind Spot Camera | Honda Sensing (Lane Departure, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise) | Push/Remote Start | Keyless Entry | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Alloys | Steering Controls | LED Lighting | Carplay and Android Auto | Premium Audio | Brake Hold | Keyless Entry | Navigation | Modified and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS VEHICLE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.

2018 Honda Civic

77,969 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Sport TOURING / Leather / Navi / Push Start / FULLY LOADED

2018 Honda Civic

Sport TOURING / Leather / Navi / Push Start / FULLY LOADED

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

77,969KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7H93JU302936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,969 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT TOURING *Fully Loaded | Leather | Sunroof | Dual Climate | Push Start | Blind Spot Camera | Honda Sensing (Lane Departure, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise) | Push/Remote Start | Keyless Entry | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Alloys | Steering Controls | LED Lighting | Carplay and Android Auto | Premium Audio | Brake Hold | Keyless Entry | Navigation | Modified and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS VEHICLE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2017 2020 2016 EX LX HATCH. Toyota Corolla Camry Yaris Honda Accord Fit Mazda3 Mazda6 Acura ILX TLX Hyundai Elantra Sonata VW Jetta Golf Subaru Impreza Lagacy Kia Optima K5 Forte Forte5 Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Ford Focus Fiesta Fusion Chevy Cruze Impala Malibu . Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
12V outlet
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2018 Honda Civic