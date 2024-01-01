Menu
2018 Honda Civic

208,542 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

COUPE EX-T Manual

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE EX-T Manual

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,542KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC3A35JH450219

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 208,542 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2018 Honda Civic