🚗 <strong>For Sale: 2018 Honda Civic EX – Safety Certified | Clean Title | Low KMs!</strong> 🚗<br />A reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish sedan – perfect for commuters, students, or anyone looking for hassle-free driving with modern features.</p><hr /><p>🔹 <strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Model:</strong> 2018 Honda Civic EX</p></li><li><p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> 101,700 km</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li><p><strong>Condition:</strong> Excellent</p></li><li><p><strong>History:</strong> Clean Title | No Accidents | Well-Maintained</p></li><li><p><strong>Status:</strong> Safety Certified – Fully inspected and ready to drive</p></li></ul><hr /><p>🌟 <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✅ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Reliable and fuel-efficient<br />✅ Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky<br />✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Seamless smartphone integration<br />✅ Heated Front Seats – Stay warm in winter<br />✅ Backup Camera – Easy and safe reversing<br />✅ Touchscreen Display – User-friendly infotainment<br />✅ Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free calling and audio<br />✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Convenience at your fingertips<br />✅ Sleek Honda Styling – Modern, clean design inside and out</p><hr /><p>💲 <strong>Price: $18,950 + HST & Licensing</strong><br />💸 <strong>Financing Available</strong> – Affordable monthly payments, all credit types welcome<br />🔧 <strong>Extended Warranty Options</strong> – Available for added peace of mind</p><hr /><p>🏆 <strong>Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?</strong><br />✔ OMVIC-Certified Dealership<br />✔ 10+ Years of Trusted Service<br />✔ Excellent Customer Satisfaction<br />✔ Transparent, No-Pressure Buying Experience</p><hr /><p>📍 <strong>Visit or Contact Us:</strong><br /><strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1<br />📞 <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905-808-1198<br />🌐 <strong>Web:</strong> <a href=http://mississaugaautogroup.com/>mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p>🎯 <strong>Come test drive the Civic EX today – where reliability, comfort, and value come standard!</strong></p>

2018 Honda Civic

101,700 KM

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

EX

12517846

2018 Honda Civic

EX

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F82JH017035

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,700 KM

Absolutely! Here's your updated listing in the same polished format, now featuring the 2018 Honda Civic EX:

🚗 For Sale: 2018 Honda Civic EX – Safety Certified | Clean Title | Low KMs! 🚗
A reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish sedan – perfect for commuters, students, or anyone looking for hassle-free driving with modern features.

🔹 Vehicle Highlights:

  • Model: 2018 Honda Civic EX

  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

  • Mileage: 101,700 km

  • Transmission: Automatic

  • Condition: Excellent

  • History: Clean Title | No Accidents | Well-Maintained

  • Status: Safety Certified – Fully inspected and ready to drive

🌟 Key Features:
✅ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Reliable and fuel-efficient
✅ Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Seamless smartphone integration
✅ Heated Front Seats – Stay warm in winter
✅ Backup Camera – Easy and safe reversing
✅ Touchscreen Display – User-friendly infotainment
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free calling and audio
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Convenience at your fingertips
✅ Sleek Honda Styling – Modern, clean design inside and out

💲 Price: $18,950 + HST & Licensing
💸 Financing Available – Affordable monthly payments, all credit types welcome
🔧 Extended Warranty Options – Available for added peace of mind

🏆 Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?
✔ OMVIC-Certified Dealership
✔ 10+ Years of Trusted Service
✔ Excellent Customer Satisfaction
✔ Transparent, No-Pressure Buying Experience

📍 Visit or Contact Us:
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Web: mississaugaautogroup.com

🎯 Come test drive the Civic EX today – where reliability, comfort, and value come standard!

Let me know if you'd like a shortened version for Instagram, Facebook, or SMS promotions!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2018 Honda Civic