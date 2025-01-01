$18,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely! Here's your updated listing in the same polished format, now featuring the 2018 Honda Civic EX:
🚗 For Sale: 2018 Honda Civic EX – Safety Certified | Clean Title | Low KMs! 🚗
A reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish sedan – perfect for commuters, students, or anyone looking for hassle-free driving with modern features.
🔹 Vehicle Highlights:
Model: 2018 Honda Civic EX
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Mileage: 101,700 km
Transmission: Automatic
Condition: Excellent
History: Clean Title | No Accidents | Well-Maintained
Status: Safety Certified – Fully inspected and ready to drive
🌟 Key Features:
✅ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Reliable and fuel-efficient
✅ Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Seamless smartphone integration
✅ Heated Front Seats – Stay warm in winter
✅ Backup Camera – Easy and safe reversing
✅ Touchscreen Display – User-friendly infotainment
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free calling and audio
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Convenience at your fingertips
✅ Sleek Honda Styling – Modern, clean design inside and out
💲 Price: $18,950 + HST & Licensing
💸 Financing Available – Affordable monthly payments, all credit types welcome
🔧 Extended Warranty Options – Available for added peace of mind
🏆 Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?
✔ OMVIC-Certified Dealership
✔ 10+ Years of Trusted Service
✔ Excellent Customer Satisfaction
✔ Transparent, No-Pressure Buying Experience
📍 Visit or Contact Us:
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Web: mississaugaautogroup.com
🎯 Come test drive the Civic EX today – where reliability, comfort, and value come standard!
