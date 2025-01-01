$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
EX CVT
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚘 2018 Honda Civic EX – Reliable, Fuel Efficient, Fully Loaded – Only $18,000 + TAX/ LICENSING 🚘
Looking for a stylish and dependable sedan? This 2018 Honda Civic EX delivers comfort, efficiency, and modern features – all for an affordable price!
🌟 Vehicle Highlights:
✅ Price: $18,000 + TAX/ LICENSING
✅ EX Trim – Sunroof, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine
✅ Smooth CVT Transmission
✅ Modern Touchscreen + Backup Camera
✅ Honda Sensing – Lane Assist, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise
✅ Great condition inside & out – ready to drive!
📋 Safety Certified Available
🛡️ Warranty Options Offered
💵 Financing Available – All Credit Welcome
Previous Claim on Vehicle - Refer to Carfax
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
🚗 Drive home in a Civic – Canada’s #1 selling car for a reason.
