<p data-start=101 data-end=187><strong data-start=101 data-end=187>🚘 2018 Honda Civic EX – Reliable, Fuel Efficient, Fully Loaded – Only $18,000 + TAX/ LICENSING 🚘</strong></p><p data-start=189 data-end=342>Looking for a stylish and dependable sedan? This <strong data-start=238 data-end=261>2018 Honda Civic EX</strong> delivers comfort, efficiency, and modern features – all for an affordable price!</p><p data-start=344 data-end=370>🌟 <strong data-start=347 data-end=369>Vehicle Highlights</strong>:</p><ul data-start=371 data-end=711><li data-start=371 data-end=395><p data-start=373 data-end=395>✅ <strong data-start=375 data-end=393>Price: $18,000 </strong><strong data-start=101 data-end=187> + TAX/ LICENSING</strong></p></li><li data-start=396 data-end=467><p data-start=398 data-end=467>✅ <strong data-start=400 data-end=411>EX Trim</strong> – Sunroof, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=468 data-end=504><p data-start=470 data-end=504>✅ <strong data-start=472 data-end=502>Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine</strong></p></li><li data-start=505 data-end=538><p data-start=507 data-end=538>✅ <strong data-start=509 data-end=536>Smooth CVT Transmission</strong></p></li><li data-start=539 data-end=583><p data-start=541 data-end=583>✅ <strong data-start=543 data-end=581>Modern Touchscreen + Backup Camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=584 data-end=660><p data-start=586 data-end=660>✅ <strong data-start=588 data-end=605>Honda Sensing</strong> – Lane Assist, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise</p></li><li data-start=661 data-end=711><p data-start=663 data-end=711>✅ Great condition inside & out – ready to drive!</p></li></ul><p> </p><p> </p><p data-start=713 data-end=831>📋 <strong data-start=716 data-end=746>Safety Certified Available</strong><br data-start=746 data-end=749 />🛡️ <strong data-start=753 data-end=781>Warranty Options Offered</strong><br data-start=781 data-end=784 />💵 <strong data-start=787 data-end=831>Financing Available – All Credit Welcome</strong></p><p data-start=713 data-end=831><strong data-start=787 data-end=831>Previous Claim on Vehicle - </strong>Refer to Carfax</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1289 data-end=1419><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>📞</span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;> </span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1086 data-end=1114>Call Now: (905) 808-1198</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1289 data-end=1419>📍 <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1120 data-end=1195>Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1195 data-end=1198 />🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1255 data-end=1408><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1255 data-end=1341>🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥</span></p><p data-start=833 data-end=953><em style=font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; data-start=1344 data-end=1408>Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</em></p><p data-start=833 data-end=953>🚗 Drive home in a Civic – Canada’s #1 selling car for a reason.</p>

2018 Honda Civic

137,000 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

EX CVT

12888995

2018 Honda Civic

EX CVT

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F81JH032111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2018 Honda Civic