2018 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,240 KM
Vehicle Description
📍 Mississauga Auto Group – Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles You Can Trust
For Sale: 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback
✔️ Price: $16,999 + Tax / Licensing
✔️ Mileage: 97,240 km
✔️ Color: Blue Exterior / Black Interior
✔️ Safety Certified
✔️ Warranty & Financing Available
Looking for a sporty, fuel-efficient, and reliable hatchback? This 2018 Honda Civic has it all – sleek styling, low kilometers, and Honda's renowned reliability. Perfect for commuting or weekend adventures.🔑 Features:
✅ 97,240 km – Well-maintained
✅ Blue on Black – Eye-catching and sporty
✅ Safety Certified – Drive with confidence
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Financing for All Credit Types
✅ Clean Inside & Out – No work needed!
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🏢 Mississauga Auto Group
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
(905) 808 1198