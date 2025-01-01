Menu
<h3 data-start=145 data-end=225>🚗 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback – Blue on Black | Safety Certified | $16,999 + Tax / Licensing </h3><p data-start=226 data-end=298>📍 <strong data-start=229 data-end=298>Mississauga Auto Group – Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles You Can Trust</strong></p><p data-start=300 data-end=505><strong data-start=300 data-end=340>For Sale: 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback</strong><br data-start=340 data-end=343 />✔️ <strong data-start=346 data-end=356>Price:</strong> $16,999 + Tax / Licensing <br data-start=364 data-end=367 />✔️ <strong data-start=370 data-end=382>Mileage:</strong> 97,240 km<br data-start=392 data-end=395 />✔️ <strong data-start=398 data-end=408>Color:</strong> Blue Exterior / Black Interior<br data-start=439 data-end=442 />✔️ <strong data-start=445 data-end=465>Safety Certified</strong><br data-start=465 data-end=468 />✔️ <strong data-start=471 data-end=505>Warranty & Financing Available</strong></p><p data-start=507 data-end=721>Looking for a <strong data-start=521 data-end=571>sporty, fuel-efficient, and reliable hatchback</strong>? This <strong data-start=578 data-end=598>2018 Honda Civic</strong> has it all – sleek styling, low kilometers, and Hondas renowned reliability. Perfect for commuting or weekend adventures.</p><hr data-start=723 data-end=726 /><h3 data-start=728 data-end=744>🔑 Features:</h3><ul data-start=745 data-end=973><li data-start=745 data-end=776><p data-start=747 data-end=776>✅ 97,240 km – Well-maintained</p></li><li data-start=777 data-end=820><p data-start=779 data-end=820>✅ Blue on Black – Eye-catching and sporty</p></li><li data-start=821 data-end=865><p data-start=823 data-end=865>✅ Safety Certified – Drive with confidence</p></li><li data-start=866 data-end=897><p data-start=868 data-end=897>✅ Extended Warranty Available</p></li><li data-start=898 data-end=932><p data-start=900 data-end=932>✅ Financing for All Credit Types</p></li><li data-start=933 data-end=973><p data-start=935 data-end=973>✅ Clean Inside & Out – No work needed!</p></li></ul><hr data-start=975 data-end=978 /><h3 data-start=980 data-end=1013>📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198</h3><p data-start=1014 data-end=1186>📍 Visit Us: <strong data-start=1027 data-end=1092>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</strong><br data-start=1092 data-end=1095 />🏢 <strong data-start=1098 data-end=1124>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1124 data-end=1127 />🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | <strong data-start=1151 data-end=1186>Same-Day Appointments Available</strong></p><p data-start=1188 data-end=1343>🔥 <strong data-start=1191 data-end=1271>Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group!</strong> 🔥<br data-start=1274 data-end=1277 /><strong data-start=1277 data-end=1296>Serving the GTA</strong> with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</p>

12918989

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
97,240KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SHHFK7H25JU304610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

