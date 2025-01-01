$19,880+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Si Manual
2018 Honda Civic
Si Manual
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$19,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,400 KM
Vehicle Description
*SI* *MANUAL* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2018 Make: Honda Model: civic SI Kms: 95,400 Price: 19,880$ +HST Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2018 honda civic SI with only 95,400 KMS!! For the low price of $19,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 2HGFC1E5XJH200295
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Lot A
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-606-7758