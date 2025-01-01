Menu
*SI* *MANUAL* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2018 Make: Honda Model: civic SI Kms: 95,400 Price: 19,880$ +HST Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2018 honda civic SI with only 95,400 KMS!! For the low price of $19,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 2HGFC1E5XJH200295

2018 Honda Civic

95,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Si Manual

13173989

2018 Honda Civic

Si Manual

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,400KM
VIN 2HGFC1E5XJH200295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*SI* *MANUAL* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2018 Make: Honda Model: civic SI Kms: 95,400 Price: 19,880$ +HST Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2018 honda civic SI with only 95,400 KMS!! For the low price of $19,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 2HGFC1E5XJH200295

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wing Spoiler
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
452w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2018 Honda Civic