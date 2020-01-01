Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

BIG SCREEN I REAR CAM I HEATED SEATS I KEYLESS ENTRY I BT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

BIG SCREEN I REAR CAM I HEATED SEATS I KEYLESS ENTRY I BT

Location

Tabangi Motors

1122 Westport Cres., Mississauga, ON L5T 1G1

905-670-3738

  1. 4405320
  2. 4405320
  3. 4405320
  4. 4405320
  5. 4405320
  6. 4405320
  7. 4405320
  8. 4405320
  9. 4405320
  10. 4405320
  11. 4405320
  12. 4405320
  13. 4405320
  14. 4405320
  15. 4405320
  16. 4405320
  17. 4405320
  18. 4405320
  19. 4405320
  20. 4405320
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,540KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4405320
  • Stock #: 8081
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58JH012850
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

-


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 74,921 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 130,743 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 126,207 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

1122 Westport Cres., Mississauga, ON L5T 1G1

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Send A Message