Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Safety Passenger Air Bag On/Off

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Rear View Camera

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.