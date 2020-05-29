Menu
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Air - Power group - Bluetooth - Rear camera

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Air - Power group - Bluetooth - Rear camera

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,092KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5055573
  • Stock #: UCQ040
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

One owner and accident free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection check list. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have . They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA!”"

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

