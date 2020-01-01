Menu
2018 Honda Civic

28,443 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

SEDAN LX

SEDAN LX

Location

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

28,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6234903
  • Stock #: UCQ510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,443 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

