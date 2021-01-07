Menu
2018 Honda Civic

30,746 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Rear Camera - Heated Seats

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Rear Camera - Heated Seats

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

30,746KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6547980
  • Stock #: UCQ680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UCQ680
  • Mileage 30,746 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner and accident free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection check list. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have . They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA!”"

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

