Sale $22,700 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8182701

8182701 Stock #: JWDJH004443

JWDJH004443 VIN: 2HGFC2F87JH004443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JWDJH004443

Mileage 35,071 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.