Dixie Motors
905-565-1575
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
SE,AUTO,4 DOOR
Location
Dixie Motors
8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9
905-565-1575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
222,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8325564
- VIN: 2HGFC2F69JH019086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dixie Motors
8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9