2018 Honda Civic

222,300 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dixie Motors

905-565-1575

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SE,AUTO,4 DOOR

2018 Honda Civic

SE,AUTO,4 DOOR

Location

Dixie Motors

8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-565-1575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

222,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325564
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F69JH019086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Dixie Motors

Dixie Motors

8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

