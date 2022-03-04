$49,900+ tax & licensing
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Type R Hatchback Type R 6MT
Location
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8529212
- Stock #: P2750
- VIN: SHHFK8G35JU300654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2