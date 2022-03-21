$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 5 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8684066

8684066 Stock #: 015274

015274 VIN: 2hgfc2f8xjh015274

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 015274

Mileage 97,518 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Security Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.