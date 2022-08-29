$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto 9000 Sales
905-279-9990
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Auto 9000 Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
905-279-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
43,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9238885
- Stock #: 1104
- VIN: 2HGFC2F66JH009518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,980 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto 9000 Sales
Auto 9000 Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2