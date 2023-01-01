$19,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Navigation/Camera/Bluetooth
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
130,278KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9700579
- Stock #: 6854
- VIN: 2HGFC2F57JH026130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
