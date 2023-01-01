$19,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 2 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9700579

9700579 Stock #: 6854

6854 VIN: 2HGFC2F57JH026130

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6854

Mileage 130,278 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.