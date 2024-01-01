$17,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
Citydrive Autos Inc
6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1
647-629-9034
Certified
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,344 KM
Vehicle Description
*For Sale: 2018 Honda CR-V EX*
**Mileage**: 208,344 KM
**Price**: $17,500+ HST/Safety & Licensing
**Location**: CITYDRIVE AUTOS, 6610 Turner Valley Road, Unit 202B, Mississauga, ON
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced safety and control in all condition
- Power Sunroof for an open-air experience
- Spacious and comfortable interior with seating for 5
- Backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety features
- Well-maintained and in excellent driving condition
This reliable and fuel-efficient SUV is perfect for families or anyone needing a versatile vehicle with ample cargo space. With Honda’s renowned durability and performance, this CR-V is built to go the extra mile!
Additional Perks:
- Certified with a full safety inspection
- Fresh oil change included at no extra cost
- CarFax Report available upon request
Warranty:
This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!
Financing Options:
No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.
Book a Test Drive Today!
Visit our website at https://citydriveautos.ca or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS located at 6610 Turner Valley Road
Vehicle Features
