Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.1/1f697/72.png alt=🚗 loading=lazy data-emoji=🚗 aria-label=🚗 />*For Sale: 2018 Honda CR-V EX*<img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.1/1f697/72.png alt=🚗 loading=lazy data-emoji=🚗 aria-label=🚗 /></strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>**Mileage**: 208,344 KM</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>**Price**: $17,500+ HST/Safety & Licensing </strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>**Location**: CITYDRIVE AUTOS, 6610 Turner Valley Road, Unit 202B, Mississauga, ON</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced safety and control in all condition</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Power Sunroof for an open-air experience</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Spacious and comfortable interior with seating for 5</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety features</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Well-maintained and in excellent driving condition</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>This reliable and fuel-efficient SUV is perfect for families or anyone needing a versatile vehicle with ample cargo space. With Honda’s renowned durability and performance, this CR-V is built to go the extra mile!</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Additional Perks:</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Certified with a full safety inspection</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Fresh oil change included at no extra cost</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- CarFax Report available upon request</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Warranty:</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Financing Options:</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Book a Test Drive Today!</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Visit our website at <a style=color: #1155cc; href=https://citydriveautos.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://citydriveautos.ca&source=gmail&ust=1729540482909000&usg=AOvVaw1t5B1xKDFLE1kZeG9MaACE>https://citydriveautos.ca</a> or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS located at 6610 Turner Valley Road </p>

2018 Honda CR-V

208,344 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

Citydrive Autos Inc

6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1

647-629-9034

  1. 1729457846
  2. 1729457846
  3. 1729457846
  4. 1729457846
  5. 1729457846
  6. 1729458450
  7. 1729458450
  8. 1729458450
  9. 1729458450
  10. 1729458450
  11. 1729458450
  12. 1729458450
  13. 1729458450
  14. 1729458450
  15. 1729458450
  16. 1729458823
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,344KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H5XJH129417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,344 KM

Vehicle Description

*For Sale: 2018 Honda CR-V EX*

**Mileage**: 208,344 KM

**Price**: $17,500+ HST/Safety & Licensing 

**Location**: CITYDRIVE AUTOS, 6610 Turner Valley Road, Unit 202B, Mississauga, ON

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced safety and control in all condition

- Power Sunroof for an open-air experience

- Spacious and comfortable interior with seating for 5

- Backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety features

- Well-maintained and in excellent driving condition

This reliable and fuel-efficient SUV is perfect for families or anyone needing a versatile vehicle with ample cargo space. With Honda’s renowned durability and performance, this CR-V is built to go the extra mile!

Additional Perks:

- Certified with a full safety inspection

- Fresh oil change included at no extra cost

- CarFax Report available upon request

Warranty:

This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!

Financing Options:

No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.

Book a Test Drive Today!

Visit our website at https://citydriveautos.ca or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS located at 6610 Turner Valley Road 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Citydrive Autos Inc

Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD 208,344 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue FWD S for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue FWD S 131,354 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Citydrive Autos Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Citydrive Autos Inc

Citydrive Autos Inc

6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1

Call Dealer

647-629-XXXX

(click to show)

647-629-9034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Citydrive Autos Inc

647-629-9034

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V