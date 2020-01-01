Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

50,306 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring/Coming Soon/Leather/Navigation/Sunroof/Camera/Heated seats

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring/Coming Soon/Leather/Navigation/Sunroof/Camera/Heated seats

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,306KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6284304
  • Stock #: N 2020
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H94JH104547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl [Blue]
  • Interior Colour Black W/perforated Leather-trimmed Seating Surfac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N 2020
  • Mileage 50,306 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!



No Accident with clean Car Fax report!



2018 Honda CR-V Touring Fully Loaded with Leather interior, Power Sunroof, back-up Camera, Built in Navigation with Premium Sound system, heated seats, Heated steering wheel and heated side mirrors, Intelligent AWD System and Intelligent Key with push start button and much much more.



Finance this vehicle up to 84 months with $0 down payment O.A.C.



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Blind Spot Indicator

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

