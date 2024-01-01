$19,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX- 8 Passengers One Owner
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14209E
- Mileage 219,900 KM
Vehicle Description
New Timing Belt, Water Pump, Spark Plugs Has Been Done By Oakville Honda at 194774 Kms Last Year ( Copy Of The Invoice Attached With This Add Pictures )
Outstanding Shape & Condition Black Odyessy, Local proud Ownership Since New No Accidents Reported According To Carfax Report, Also Showing Service History By Honda ( Verified ) Copy Carfax Report Page ( Summary )Attached With This Add Pictures.
Well Equipped,8 Passengers Van,Sunroof, Advance Technology Equipments , Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / BlueTooth / SMS Msg On A Touch Screen, 2 Power Sliding Doors / Keyless Remote & Keyless Start / ETC.
Price & Value, Make Memories With Your Family Trips On This Reliable and Smooth Ride And The Make Miles Melt Away.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525