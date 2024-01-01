2018 Honda Odyssey

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><img id=one-owner-badge class=cfc-badge style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; height: 41px; cursor: pointer; filter: brightness(0.8); color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb; src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/one-owner@1x.svg alt=One Owner /><span style=color: #546875; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #fbfbfb;> </span><img id=accident-free-badge class=cfc-badge style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; height: 41px; cursor: pointer; color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb; src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>New Timing Belt, Water Pump, Spark Plugs Has Been Done By Oakville Honda at 194774 Kms Last Year ( Copy Of The Invoice Attached With This Add Pictures ) </span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Outstanding Shape & Condition Black Odyessy, Local proud Ownership Since New No Accidents Reported According To Carfax Report, Also Showing  Service History By Honda ( Verified ) Copy Carfax Report Page ( Summary )Attached With This Add Pictures.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Well Equipped,8 Passengers Van,Sunroof,  Advance Technology Equipments , Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / BlueTooth / SMS Msg On A Touch Screen, 2 Power Sliding Doors / Keyless Remote & Keyless Start / ETC.</span>  </p><p> <span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Price & Value, Make Memories With Your Family Trips On This Reliable and Smooth Ride And The Make Miles Melt Away. </span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2018 Honda Odyssey

219,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX- 8 Passengers One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX- 8 Passengers One Owner

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1728152088
  2. 1728152129
  3. 1728152126
  4. 1728152129
  5. 1728152191
  6. 1728152187
  7. 1728152189
  8. 1728152188
  9. 1728152185
  10. 1728152216
  11. 1728152263
  12. 1728152264
  13. 1728152282
  14. 1728152282
  15. 1728152338
  16. 1728152326
  17. 1728152337
  18. 1728152335
  19. 1728152334
  20. 1728152332
  21. 1728152329
  22. 1728152340
  23. 1728152339
  24. 1728152328
  25. 1728152338
  26. 1728152331
  27. 1728152330
  28. 1728152393
  29. 1728152388
  30. 1728152395
  31. 1728152391
  32. 1728152389
  33. 1728152392
  34. 1728152397
  35. 1728152396
  36. 1728152398
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,900KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H41JB503144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14209E
  • Mileage 219,900 KM

Vehicle Description

 

New Timing Belt, Water Pump, Spark Plugs Has Been Done By Oakville Honda at 194774 Kms Last Year ( Copy Of The Invoice Attached With This Add Pictures ) 

Outstanding Shape & Condition Black Odyessy, Local proud Ownership Since New No Accidents Reported According To Carfax Report, Also Showing  Service History By Honda ( Verified ) Copy Carfax Report Page ( Summary )Attached With This Add Pictures.

Well Equipped,8 Passengers Van,Sunroof,  Advance Technology Equipments , Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / BlueTooth / SMS Msg On A Touch Screen, 2 Power Sliding Doors / Keyless Remote & Keyless Start / ETC.  

 Price & Value, Make Memories With Your Family Trips On This Reliable and Smooth Ride And The Make Miles Melt Away. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab V6 - 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab V6 - 4WD 180,844 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Crew Cab Express Night 4WD- 5.7 Hemi for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Crew Cab Express Night 4WD- 5.7 Hemi 85,220 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4- 6'4
2018 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4- 6'4" Box 5,7 Hemi Triple Black 115,557 KM $31,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey