2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS No Accident Panoramic Roof Blindspot Carplay Push Start
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
39,443KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10630758
- Stock #: 12493A
- VIN: KMHH35LE7JU006673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Precise and responsive when needed, the Elantra GT can offer both a smooth city ride and an exhilarating experience on the track. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The all-new 2018 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 39,443 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS is a finely tuned family oriented sports hatchback that delivers an adrenaline rush time and time again. Features and options include power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator, power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, dual zone front air conditioning, cruise control, heated front bucket seats, heated steering wheel, proximity key for entry and push button start, remote cargo release, chrome and metal look interior accents, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, tore specific low tire pressure warning, rear view camera, ESC, ABS, Driveline traction control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Keyless Start
Safety
Blind spot sensor
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
AM / FM / CD Player
