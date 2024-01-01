Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL - $12,999</strong></p><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br />📞 <strong>Contact:</strong> 905-808-1198</p><p>Experience reliability, efficiency, and style with this 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL, now available at Mississauga Auto Group!</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> The Elantra GL offers a smooth and economical drive with its efficient engine, perfect for daily commuting and long drives.</li><li><strong>Modern Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy a spacious and comfortable cabin with supportive seating, easy-to-use controls, and ample cargo space.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Equipped with essential safety features such as stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags to ensure your peace of mind on the road.</li><li><strong>Excellent Condition:</strong> This well-maintained Elantra GL has been thoroughly inspected and is ready for its next adventure.</li></ul><p><strong>Additional Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Color:</strong> White</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> $12,999</li></ul><p>Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and stylish sedan. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL offers great value and performance!</p>

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF2JU635096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18HE96
  • Mileage 130,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

