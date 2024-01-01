$12,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL AUTO
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18HE96
- Mileage 130,200 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL - $12,999
📍 Location: Mississauga Auto Group
📞 Contact: 905-808-1198
Experience reliability, efficiency, and style with this 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL, now available at Mississauga Auto Group!
Key Features:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The Elantra GL offers a smooth and economical drive with its efficient engine, perfect for daily commuting and long drives.
- Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a spacious and comfortable cabin with supportive seating, easy-to-use controls, and ample cargo space.
- Safety Features: Equipped with essential safety features such as stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags to ensure your peace of mind on the road.
- Excellent Condition: This well-maintained Elantra GL has been thoroughly inspected and is ready for its next adventure.
Additional Details:
- Color: White
- Transmission: Automatic
- Interior: Black
- Price: $12,999
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and stylish sedan. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL offers great value and performance!
For more information or to schedule a test drive, contact us at 905-808-1198. Visit Mississauga Auto Group today and make this excellent Elantra yours!
