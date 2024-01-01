Menu
<p>WERE OFFERING TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRENTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE</p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

130,199 KM

Details

$13,899

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

Prestige Auto Sales

214-6295 MISSISSAUGA RDN, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5

647-866-0023

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF2JU635096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,199 KM

Vehicle Description

WE'RE OFFERING TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRENTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prestige Auto Sales

Prestige Auto Sales

214-6295 MISSISSAUGA RDN, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5
647-866-0023

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Auto Sales

647-866-0023

2018 Hyundai Elantra