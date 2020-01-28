Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | CERTIFIED | SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS| BLUETOOTH |

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | CERTIFIED | SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS| BLUETOOTH |

Location

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

1-833-556-6700

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,172KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4554888
  • Stock #: MAFJU483121
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU483121
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment

