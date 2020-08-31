2018 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.