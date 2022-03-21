2018 Hyundai Elantra

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 7 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8741294

Stock #: 6578

VIN: KMHD84LF6JU657556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,735 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Rear Airbag Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

