2018 Hyundai Elantra...

$19,888 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9275299

9275299 Stock #: 6732

6732 VIN: KMHH35LE4JU028553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 6732

Mileage 84,025 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.