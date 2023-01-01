Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

73,495 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SE Heated Seats/Keyless/Bluetooth

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SE Heated Seats/Keyless/Bluetooth

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

73,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9454120
  • Stock #: 6779
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF8JH317231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6779
  • Mileage 73,495 KM

Vehicle Description

** Automatic ** Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry,
Mode Drive Select, and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are
OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide
three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all
fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety
components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups,
interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate
cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY
FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 
2019 2015 2016 2017 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz Nissan Versa Sentra
Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Civic  model
see our website. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase
only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms
of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

