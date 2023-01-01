Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

18,393 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
GL BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LOW KMS!!

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

18,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9632167
  • Stock #: APR11080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Show whos boss by pulling up the driveway with this 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL.



Finished in an Orangeexterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speedautomatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, blind-spot monitor, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls, traction control, A/C, rear defroster, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio,Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2018Hyundai Elantrawill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

