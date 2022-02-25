2018 Hyundai Tucson

Sale $30,995 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8281266

8281266 Stock #: JWDJU825194

JWDJU825194 VIN: KM8J3CA25JU825194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JWDJU825194

Mileage 53,312 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.