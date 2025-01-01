Menu
2019 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH COMES WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER AND MANY MORE FEATURES. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2018 Jeep Cherokee

108,220 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee

North

12544262

2018 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,220KM
VIN 1C4PJLCB1JD604323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,220 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH

COMES WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER AND MANY MORE FEATURES.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors

2018 Jeep Cherokee