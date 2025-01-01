$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Cherokee
North
2018 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,220KM
VIN 1C4PJLCB1JD604323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,220 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH
COMES WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER AND MANY MORE FEATURES.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2018 Audi A4 Sedan PROGRESSIV 121,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee North 108,220 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible 16,410 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2018 Jeep Cherokee