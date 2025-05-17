$11,498+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Latitude Front Wheel Drive
2018 Jeep Compass
Latitude Front Wheel Drive
Location
Carworld Heaven
2255 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6
(647) 577-2960
$11,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,250KM
VIN 3C4NJCBB1JT137004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 179,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety & Certification Included!!! Along with all necessary mechanical work!/Full clean up (Interior & Exterior)!!!
VEHICLE WILL GET THE FOLLOWING ONCE SOLD: (NEW BRAKE ROTARS & PADS ALL AROUND ($1,500 VALUE), NEW WIPER BLADES ($100 VALUE), FRESH OIL CHANGE ($100 VALUE), & PLATINUM DETAIL OF EXTERIOR & INTERIOR-(ALREADY COMPLETED)-($350 VALUE) 4 BRAND NEW TIRES($1,000 VALUE)!), LEFT LOWER BUMPER TAILLIGHT REFLECTOR ($200 VALUE), NEW OIL PAN GASKET ($750 VALUE) =$4,000 TOTAL VALUE @ NO CHARGE!
12 DAY (NO TARIF INCREASES YET SALE EVENT)!!!
(Tuesday MAY 6th-Saturday May 17th 2025)
*SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE IS $11,498+HST & LICENSING
($1,000 Financing credit applied).
*CASH PRICE IS $12,498+HST & LICENSING
Just Arrived!!!
Clean CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!!
*Has minor body dents(selling below market for this reason!)/Drives great!!!
This 2018 JEEP COMPASS LATITUDE FRONT WHEEL DRIVE 2.4L (has a dependable 2.4L ENGINE/180hp/4 cyl engine powering this 6 Speed Automatic transmission
The 2018 2018 JEEP COMPASS LATITUDE FRONT WHEEL DRIVE 2.4L impresses with excellent fuel economy at 7.59 L/100 km highway a reality.
No haggling required! Here at Carworld Heaven, we pride ourselves on positioning our vehicles at one of, if not the most aggressive price points compared to similar vehicles on the market! This ensures that value is always accompanied by Carworld Heaven's first class service with every vehicle purchased!
You Can't Beat the Price with These Options:
Ambient LED interior lighting
Automatic headlamps
Black side roof rails
Body-colour door handles and exterior mirrors
Bright daylight opening mouldings
Cornering fog lamps
Deep-tint sunscreen glass
Keyless Enter n GoTM with proximity entry
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
18-Inch Polished Wheels with Black Painted Pockets
FUEL ECONOMY:
10.69 L / 100 km City
7.59 L / 100 km Highway
9.14 L / 100 km Combined
Drive Happy with CARWORLD HEAVEN
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** MANY EXTENDED WARRANTY & GAP INSURANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
*** 36 day warranty on safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on www.carworldheaven.com
Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to retail end users. -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CARWORLD HEAVEN representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Finance deals subject to lender fees & lien registration cost additionally from respective lender. Contact us for further details. Fuel will be available for an additional charge.
Carworld Heaven
2255 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6
$11,498
+ taxes & licensing
Carworld Heaven
(647) 577-2960
