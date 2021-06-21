Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

53,836 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk PANO ROOF|NAVI|BEATS SOUND SYSTEM|HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk PANO ROOF|NAVI|BEATS SOUND SYSTEM|HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 7502835
  2. 7502835
  3. 7502835
  4. 7502835
  5. 7502835
  6. 7502835
  7. 7502835
  8. 7502835
  9. 7502835
  10. 7502835
  11. 7502835
  12. 7502835
  13. 7502835
  14. 7502835
  15. 7502835
  16. 7502835
  17. 7502835
  18. 7502835
  19. 7502835
  20. 7502835
  21. 7502835
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

53,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7502835
  • Stock #: APR11022A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB6JT210063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Nurture your true nature and give in to the lure of luxury with this 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk where you can roam wherever life takes you. This is your new inspiration for adventure.

Finished in White exterior with red tow hooks, black side roof rails, power side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tow hitch receiver, black grille surround that compliments the black leather interior, balanced on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a nine (9) speed automatic transmission layered with Jeeps 4x4 system.

Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including panoramic sunroof, navigation, BEATS sound system, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, dual-zone automatic temperature control, power driver seat with power lumbar support, lane departure detection, remote start, parking assist and so much more.

We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will bring!

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 110,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 179,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 63,397 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory