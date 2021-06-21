2018 Jeep Compass

+ taxes & licensing
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
Nurture your true nature and give in to the lure of luxury with this 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk where you can roam wherever life takes you. This is your new inspiration for adventure.
Finished in White exterior with red tow hooks, black side roof rails, power side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tow hitch receiver, black grille surround that compliments the black leather interior, balanced on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a nine (9) speed automatic transmission layered with Jeeps 4x4 system.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including panoramic sunroof, navigation, BEATS sound system, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, dual-zone automatic temperature control, power driver seat with power lumbar support, lane departure detection, remote start, parking assist and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will bring!
