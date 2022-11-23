2018 Jeep Compass

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 8 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,896 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Black Roof Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 51 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS 3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs) 420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist Premium audio system Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

