$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited No Accident Carplay Blindspot Leather Panoramic Roof Beats Audio
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
145,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9411787
- Stock #: 11489A
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB9JT107897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11489A
- Mileage 145,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Beneath the distinctive design and fluid lines of the exterior lies authentic Jeep brand capability with an urban, upscale attitude. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 145,896 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. This Jeep Compass Limited has luxurious features with a rugged attitude. It comes standard with a Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch screen and Bluetooth connectivity, leather seats which are heated in the front and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls. It also includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, aluminum wheels, fog lamps and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB9JT107897.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Roof
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Panoramic Roof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs)
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
